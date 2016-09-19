Due to technical disturbances the previous announced strikes will not be listed as of 2016-09-20. Affected strikes can be found in attached document.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, +46 8 405 69 70, or listingoperations@nasdaq.com



