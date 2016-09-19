

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb has reportedly acquired Trip4real, a Spanish travel platform that connects travelers with locals who arrange tours and activities for their visit.



Airbnb signed the deal over the weekend, according to Venture Beat citing Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia.



'We are delighted to join the Airbnb family. Airbnb and Trip4real share a vision of a different kind of travel experience that is local and authentic. We have an exciting future together. We will continue to operate as a standalone business in the near term, and there will be no immediate impact on our experience hosts or current bookings,' said Trip4real founder Gloria Molins, in an emailed statement to Venture Beat.



Trip4real was founded in 2012. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but El Confidencial estimates the acquisition price as between $5.6 million and $11.1 million.



