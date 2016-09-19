

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were higher Monday, trimming last week's steep losses on signs that OPEC and Iran are moving toward a deal to curb supplies.



Analysts say major producers will need to limit supplies are risk the glut in global markets worsening in 2017.



'We had a long bilateral meeting with [Iran's president Hassan] Rouhani. We're close to a deal between OPEC producer countries and non-OPEC,' Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro told a news conference at the end of a a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement.



October WTI oil settles at $43.30/bbl on Nymex, up 27 cents, or 0.6%.



