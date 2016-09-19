Marks One of the First Magento Cloud Implementations

Corra is pleased to announce the launch of another exciting redesign project for European client, Faith Connexion. This launch marks not only a stylish addition to Corra's fashion portfolio, but a milestone in the Magento Commerce ecosystem.

Faith Connexion, a contemporary French fashion label sold in boutiques and department stores throughout Europe, the US and Asia, selected the Magento Cloud platform for their new ecommerce site.

"Everyone in the company is very excited about the new site," said Vicki Yang, Head of Ecommerce at Faith Connexion. "We love it!"

The Corra team completed the visual designs and implementation within a 3 month timeline, launching the site on Magento Enterprise 2.1 and Magento Cloud. Faith Connexion is one of the first Magento Cloud implementations, and Corra is proud to be a part of this achievement.

Corra's Magento 2 experience dates all the way back to the Beta Program in late 2015, and the agency was one of the first in the world to be certified as a Magento 2.0 Trained Solution Partner. Having launched several sites for retail clients on Magento 2 since then, Corra is one of the leading experts in this platform.

The launch of Faith Connexion not only highlights Corra's Magento know-how, but also their design expertise. The design team breathed new life into the Faith Connection site, introducing many innovative visual features, like the Faces at Faith pages featuring models from the brand's campaigns. The rich visuals elevate the brand's creative appeal, and cement Corra's place as an industry leader in ecommerce design.

Faith Connexion joins an impressive roster of Corra fashion clients, including award-winning sites like Worth New York (winner of Outstanding Website, 2016 WebAwards) and Loeffler Randall (winner of Best In Class, 2015 Interactive Media Awards).

Corra is a New York, Los Angeles and London based digital commerce agency creating unified commerce experiences for fashion, lifestyle and beauty. Corra's ecommerce strategy, design and technology professionals are trusted by retailers of all sizes to implement and support the Magento Enterprise and hybris platforms. To learn more, visit www.corra.com.

