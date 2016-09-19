Technavio analysts forecast the global anesthesia vaporizers marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global anesthesia vaporizers marketfor 2016-2020. The report also lists hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and physician's offices as the three major end-user segments where anesthesia vaporizers are used.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical devices research, "It is estimated that the sales of anesthesia vaporizers will increase significantly during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of surgeries across various therapeutics including oncology, cardiovascular, respiratory, orthopedic, and neurology."

Technavio healthcare and life sciences analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global anesthesia vaporizers market:

Increased sales through partnership between companies and hospitals/governments

Increased number of surgical procedures

Acquisition of hospitals providing better pre-surgical care

Companies are forming partnerships with hospitals and healthcare departments of various governments, which will increase the sales of the products. Through the partnership, the companies also train professionals to improve their skills. Many Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies are using this business strategy to grow in the market.

Long-term partnership with hospitals help the company to fulfill the need of anesthetic products and other surgical equipment and increase sales. Collaboration with government bodies helps the companies to grow more as they receive full-term government support.

Endoscopic surgical procedures such as colectomies and appendectomies are usually performed laparoscopically. Apart from these surgeries, there are few other surgeries that are generally performed in hospital settings, which include trauma, orthopedic, ophthalmic, laparoscopic, endoscopic, and cosmetic surgeries. Every surgical procedure is painful, therefore, anesthesia is administered during surgical procedures to keep individuals pain free and unconscious during the procedure.

According to the European Union (EU), the number of surgical procedures is on the rise in European countries. For instance, the number of laparoscopic colectomy procedures doubled in Slovenia and tripled in Spain between 2008 and 2014. With the increase in surgical procedures, the need for anesthesia delivery system will increase, thereby leading to an increase in demand for anesthesia vaporizers.

Acquisition of hospitals providing better pre-surgical care

The growing acquisition of hospitals has helped to increase the surgical care market, which has indirectly impacted the positive growth of the anesthesia vaporizers market. Large hospitals acquire smaller ones, which helps to train the healthcare staff, including the physicians and nurses. This helps to enhance their skills and ensure a positive outcome in surgical care management and its services.

The presence of skilled professionals has improved surgical care techniques in developed countries such as the US, which is one of the major markets in the Americas. "The skills and techniques used by professional healthcare have improved with the increasing number of M&A of hospitals, which has also helped in the growth of the anesthesia vaporizers market," says Srinivas.

