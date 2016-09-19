The global automotive fifth-wheel coupler marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive fifth-wheel couplermarketfor 2016-2020. In terms of application, the global automotive fifth-wheel coupler market is divided into three categories: recreational vehicle (RV) trailers, Class 7 and 8 trucks, and farm tractors.

"The global automotive fifth-wheel coupler market is expected to grow owing to the increase in mining and agricultural activities across APAC, gaining popularity of RVs in the Americas, and a rise in infrastructure activities that demand more heavy-duty trucks for transportation of materials and logistics," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research.

Technavio's research study segments the global automotive fifth-wheel coupler market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

In 2015, the Americas led the global automotive fifth-wheel coupler market with a share of 39%, followed by EMEA with 33% and APAC with 28%.

Americas: largest market for automotive fifth-wheel coupler

The automotive fifth-wheel coupler market in the Americas is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period owing to high utilization of heavy-duty trucks and gaining popularity of luxury RVs in North America.

The towable RVs market in North America is primarily driven by the growing demand from the aged population of the 'baby booming' period in North America. Towable RVs are a favorable investment option for tax saving strategies. The improvement in the economic situation of the region coupled with the changing lifestyle has enabled a huge push to the growth of the motor-home market.

Strong growth in the North American market is expected as customers are replacing trucks with new models for better fuel efficiency, productivity, and reliability to meet emission standards. The demand for high-performance trucks is growing in Mexico, Chile, and Panama, which should lead to a surge in demand for fifth-wheel couplers.

Agriculture remains one of the key sectors in the Americas. Canada recently registered huge farm income and demand for farm tractors. Rising populations and growing demand for food have spurred the need to improve productivity in Canadian farms, making it one of the fastest-growing markets for fifth-wheel couplers. Overall, the American fifth-wheel coupler market is expected to grow at a decent pace.

EMEA: increasing use of road networks for transportation to boost growth

The automotive fifth-wheel coupler market in EMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of towable RVs in western Europe along with increasing use of road networks for transportation purposes are the main factors responsible for this growth.Increasing mining and construction activities in Africa, and the Middle East countries too, are expected to contribute to the overall fifth-wheel coupler market in the region.

"Europe is currently facing problems related to mature market conditions for agricultural equipment. However, rapid economic growth from Eastern Europe and improvements in Western Europe should stimulate growth of fifth-wheel coupler in this region during the forecast period," says Siddharth.

APAC: largest and fastest growing market for agriculture equipment

The automotive fifth-wheel coupler market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the increase in agricultural practices that require heavy equipment in regions like China and India. The ever-increasing population in these countries has led to the demand for heavy-duty sowing equipment that is driving the growth of fifth-wheel couplings in the market. Also, the increased infrastructure activities in the region are driving the demand for heavy-duty trucks.

In 2015, APAC held a significant portion of the market share in the high-performance trucks segment and is expected to carry the trend over the forecast period due to increased demand from India and Indonesia. The rise in export of Chinese trucks to mature markets is also adding to the growth. Significant demand for high-performance trucks from countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia should propel market growth.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio automotive analysts in the report are:

Fontaine Fifth Wheel

Hitch Corner

SAF-HOLLAND

JOST

