NEW ALBANY, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- Today, Bob Evans Restaurants launched the 2016 Sausage Selection Election in a bid to answer the age-old question, "sausage patties or links?" Americans spend more than $500 million on breakfast sausage each year so Bob Evans wants to know which "side" they really prefer.

As the divisive battle for The White House dominates the headlines this fall, the Bob Evans Sausage Selection aims to relieve campaign fatigue with a fictitious battle for the breakfast plate. The online poll asks the public to side with either the "Patties for the People" or "Links for Liberty" party and make their opinion heard. Consumers who visit the website, www.bobevans.com/election, will be introduced to the candidates and can cast their vote to receive a special offer for participating, a free side of breakfast sausage at any Bob Evans Restaurant from the opposing party to encourage discourse and understanding between the parties. With restaurant locations in 18 states and grocery products available nationwide, Bob Evans Farms remains a neutral party in the race for the most savory side.

At the end of the month-long campaign, one sausage will be declared America's favorite, including a state-by-state breakdown mirroring the traditional Electoral College, but, with free sausage offered for all who participate in the side showdown, everyone wins.

"Bob Evans loved sausage, both links and patties, and that is part of our company today," said John Fisher, President of Bob Evans Restaurants. "We know that, no matter who wins the Sausage Selection Election, our guests are the real winners because Bob Evans sausage, be it links or patties, is the best quality, tastiest sausage out there."

To learn more, visit www.bobevans.com/election.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Bob Evans Restaurants brand name. At the end of the first fiscal quarter (July 29, 2016), Bob Evans Restaurants owned and operated 522 family restaurants in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Bob Evans Farms, Inc., through its BEF Foods segment, is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated side dishes, pork sausage and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans and Owens brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevans.com.

