LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - September 19, 2016) - JOPEN, the global name in luxury pleasure products, is featured in the October issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. The issue, which is on newsstands now, has cosmopolitan testers trying out the "buzziest new play things" in an article aptly named Toy Story.

The article, which involved 22 eager testers and a countless number of orgasms, compiles a list of the best sex toys. The JOPEN Callie Vibrating Mini Wand makes the front page and is crowned "Most Stylish." The tester explains, "If Apple made a vibe, this would be it. Its seven patterns go from low to whoa." The pretty little sex toy also received its Best in O distinction because, according to the tester, "The only thing it doesn't do is text."

The Callie Vibrating Mini Wand is a petite massager that encompasses modern style with jewelry accents and unbeatable power. It is made of soft, smooth and body safe silicone, with a powerful USB rechargeable motor. The Mini Wand boasts seven functions of vibration for a pleasure experience like no other. Plus the design is 100% waterproof, taking playtime up a notch.

Susan Colvin, Founder, and CEO of JOPEN says, "All products within JOPEN are designed with the discriminating needs of the Cosmo women in mind. Callie brings to life elements of high-style along with carrying JOPEN's renowned power."

To learn more about this stylish vibrating wand, visit JOPEN.com. For more from Cosmo, visit Cosmopolitan.com.

Download images here.

About JOPEN, LLC

JOPEN is the global leader in pleasure products for performance, technology and quality. At the heart of JOPEN lies a commitment to innovation, from high-quality motors to ergonomically designed shapes. The experience with a JOPEN intimate massager is unlike anything else, enabling relaxation and release while balancing power and control. A world of Unparalleled Performance awaits you with JOPEN.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/9/19/11G114738/Images/CC-ef3d1445fb81ad72acd1b0cbc40ea701.jpg

JOPEN Press Contact

Nichole Grossmann

JOPEN, LLC

Phone: 909.465.4956

Nichole@JOPEN.com

