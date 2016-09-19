OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- GrowPros Cannabis Ventures Inc. ("GrowPros" or "the Company") (CSE: GCI) is pleased to announce that its shareholders have approved an amendment to the Company's articles of incorporation in order to change its name. The Board of Directors, at a special meeting following the annual shareholders meeting, has selected Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. as the new name for the Company.

The Company also announces the re-appointment of Mr. Andre Audet as Director of GrowPros and welcomes three new directors on its Board, Mr. Andre Rancourt, Mr. Robert Brouillette, and Mr. Benoit Chotard. (Reference to News Release of August 25, 2016)

The firm of McGovern Hurley Cunningham, LLP, was re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Shareholders have approved the Board's request for consolidation of the share capital of the Company on the basis of a consolidation ratio of one (1) post-consolidation share for every three (3) pre-consolidation shares. As previously released the consolidation will only be implemented in the case of a major business development.

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company also announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") comprised of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $250,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.07 for a period of twenty-four months following the closing of the Offering. All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date and are subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.

In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finder's fees.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used to fund general working capital.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-looking statements

