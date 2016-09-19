sprite-preloader
Montag, 19.09.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,062 Euro		+0,04
+181,82 %
WKN: A12HP9 ISIN: CA39985Y1025 Ticker-Symbol: JAM1 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROWPROS CANNABIS VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROWPROS CANNABIS VENTURES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROWPROS CANNABIS VENTURES INC
GROWPROS CANNABIS VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GROWPROS CANNABIS VENTURES INC0,062+181,82 %