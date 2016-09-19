LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTC PINK: BICX) (the "Company"), developer of the BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, today announced that Brady Granier, CEO, and Lourdes Felix, CFO/COO, will present at the Singular Research 11th Annual Best of the Uncovereds Investment Conference on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Event: Singular Research 11th Annual Best of the Uncovereds Investor Conference

Date: September 22, 2016

Time: 1:00 pm - PT, Pacific Track

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

A live audio webcast and the corporate presentation will be accessible September 22nd at http://wsw.com/webcast/sr6/bicx. A replay of the webcast and the corporate presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation at the conference. The Company plans to also archive the presentation on the Company's website for up to 120 days.

Mr. Granier and Mrs. Felix will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors participating in the conference. For those investors who would like to schedule an appointment, please contact Mike Cole by phone at 949-259-4988 or email at mike.cole@mzgroup.us or your Singular Research representative.

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTC PINK: BICX) is an addiction treatment company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance abuse addiction. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program, a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, consists of two main components. The first component of the program consists of an outpatient implant procedure performed by a licensed physician. The implant delivers the non-addictive medicine, naltrexone, an opioid antagonist that can significantly reduce physical cravings for alcohol and opioids. The second component of the program developed by BioCorRx Inc. is a one-on-one counseling program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. The Company also has an R&D division which is currently developing a new injectable naltrexone technology though a partnership with TheraKine Ltd.

For more information on BICX, visit www.BioCorRx.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.

Contact

BioCorRx Inc.

investors@BioCorRx.com

714-462-4880



Investor Relations:

MZ North America

Mike Cole

Vice President

Main: 949-259-4988

mike.cole@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



