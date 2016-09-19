CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - September 19, 2016) - In the news release, "New ActiveYards(R) Showroom Opens in Melbourne, Florida" issued earlier today by Barrette Outdoor Living and ActiveYards, we are advised by the company that the boilerplate for Superior Fence & Rail has changed. Complete corrected text follows.

New ActiveYards(R) Showroom Opens in Melbourne, Florida

CLEVELAND, OH -- September 19, 2016 -- A Florida-based ActiveYards ® dealer, Superior Fence and Rail, has opened a brand new showroom in Melbourne, FL. Owned by franchisee Todd Paroline, the new location at 2778 N Harbor City Blvd will service business and retail customers in the surrounding area with ActiveYards vinyl and aluminum fencing.

The showroom allows customers to have a complete hands-on shopping experience as they begin the process of selecting their ActiveYards fencing. Paroline encourages customers to stop in and view the ActiveYards brand, the products and services available, look through different fence samples and meet installers and team members.

Signage throughout the showroom will explain ActiveYards features and benefits, product specifications and available colors, styles and designs. Also included is a flat screen t.v. video loop which will highlight the ActiveYards story and the unique product ingenuities offered (http://activeyards.com/ingenuities). Customers can map out and create and create their own fence project with their "idea center" to see what their yard will look like. An estimator tool is also available for determining how much each project will cost, and materials needed. A large warehouse is in the back of the building. Sales associates are there to help with customer selection, and to answer product and installation questions.

"We've been in the area for many years, in a different location. This new location was picked because it is on one of the busiest roads in the county, has ample showroom space, a large warehouse, and paved outdoor storage. All of our employees followed us from our old store. We have been in business for over 10 years and continue to see growth, so we anticipate hiring more employees from the area as we grow," said Paroline.

"With this increased space, we have started to carry more products in our warehouse, especially aluminum, which has increased our sales to professional installers, landscapers, handymen, and independent fence installers. Having a large supply of fence parts has been a good opportunity for us to build relationships with local professional installers which has led to growth in our vinyl and aluminum fence categories," added Paroline.

"I am extremely excited for Todd and his team. They have created the first ActiveYards fence store in Florida which gives them a competitive advantage in the market. The store is a great way for the consumer to shop for their fence project," said Jennifer Welsey, Regional Sales Manager, ActiveYards.

Available inventory includes the ActiveYards EZFence2Go' system which can be purchased directly at this location, ideal for DIY customers. Packaged in kits, this system represents a high-quality but cost effective solution for those customers with a do-it-yourself mindset. With a fast and effective installation method that takes customers from selection to preparation and then assembly in 3 easy steps, EZFence2Go is the best way to enhance a property with an ActiveYards fence system. With flexible delivery and assembly options, customers can pick up orders and manage the installation themselves.

Superior Fence & Rail is pleased to use ActiveYards products, the premier manufacturer of high quality fencing systems. ActiveYards is a true U.S. manufacturing operation in that their systems start from raw materials, are fabricated to a specification, and then shipped to an exclusive network of exclusive dealer partners like Superior Fence & Rail.

Superior Fence & Rail is Florida's premier fence installation and fence retail company, serving businesses and families throughout the state. Superior Fence & Rail's 9 locations also provide wholesale fence and supplies.

ActiveYards ® is a proud brand of its parent company, Barrette Outdoor Living (BOL). Barrette Outdoor Living is the North American leader in consumer fence manufacturing. Barrette currently produces and markets exterior home products under a variety of leading brand names through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. BOL is an independent subsidiary of Barrette. BOL currently employs 1,550 people and the Barrette parent company employs 3,000. BOL has a head office in Cleveland, OH with the parent company headquartered in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada. The company is privately owned and operated by the third generation of the Barrette family.

