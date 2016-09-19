

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) Monday announced the appointment of Robert Swan as new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 10.



Swan will report to Intel CEO Brian Krzanich and oversee Intel's global finance and IT organizations, as well as the Corporate Strategy Office.



He replaces Stacy Smith, who is taking a broader role within Intel leading manufacturing, sales and operations. Smith served nine years as Intel's CFO.



'I'm thrilled to join Intel, a company where incredible innovation is supported by strong financial management,' Swan said.



'Bob brings a wealth of leadership and financial experience to Intel. His financial acumen and strategic insight will be welcome additions to our leadership team as Intel's transformation continues,' Krzanich said.



Swan joins Intel from growth equity firm General Atlantic where he served as an operating partner working closely with the firm's global portfolio companies on growth objectives. Prior to General Atlantic, he served nine years as the CFO of eBay Inc.



