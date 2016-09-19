TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/19/16 -- AirIQ Inc. (TSX VENTURE: IQ) is pleased to announce the signing of an order for 1,000 GPS units with a major construction company in California, U.S.

"We are thrilled that we have been awarded this blanket agreement," said Michael Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "This order is a testament to our Customer's belief in the benefits of the AirIQ solution to help them manage their assets, increase efficiencies and save time and money," continued Mr. Robb.

The Customer will utilize AirIQ's solution to manage their large construction fleet to monitor fleet maintenance, engine hours and driver safety. In addition, the Customer will implement AirIQ's API to integrate with its own internal administrative systems.

AirIQ will fulfill the Customer's order in multiple shipments throughout 2016 in accordance with the Customer's installation schedule.

About AirIQ

AirIQ currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol IQ. AirIQ is an intuitive web- based platform that provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to reduce cost, improve efficiency and monitor, manage and protect their assets. Services are available online or via a mobile app, and include: instant vehicle locating, boundary notification, automated inventory reports, maintenance reminders, security alerts and vehicle disabling and unauthorized movement alerts. AirIQ's office is located in Pickering, Ontario, Canada. For additional information on AirIQ or its products and services, please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com.

