Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2016) - Arbitrage Exploration Inc. (CSE: AEA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed the name of the Company to "Argo Gold Inc.". Shareholders of the Company approved, among other things, the name change at the annual and special meeting of the Company held on September 13, 2016.

Effective at the opening of the market on or about September 22, 2016, the common shares of Argo Gold Inc. will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ARQ". The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change is 04016J102.

For further information contact:

Judy Baker

President and CEO

Argo Gold Inc.

(416) 786-7860

Email: judybakertoronto@gmail.com

