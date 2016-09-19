MSLGROUP Launches Influence Platform To Redefine Role Of Influence In Marketing

New Offering Co-developed with Publicis Communications and Publicis Media

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --In response to the underutilization of influence in the marketing mix, MSLGROUP, in conjunction with Publicis Communications and Publicis Media, has launched an influence-to-impact performance platform to better deliver the true potential of influence in marketing and reputation at scale. Called Conversation2Commerce, the offering puts MSLGROUP's expertise in earned media and influence at the core and surrounds it with best-in-class expertise and technologies from Publicis Communications and Publicis Media.

"With consumer, media and stakeholder influence now playing a critical role in decision-making, PR has earned a role at the center of marketing and strategic communications. By bringing together MSLGROUP's earned expertise with Publicis shopper, media and creative brands, we have been able to develop innovative solutions for enhancing the consumer experience and driving brand lift and commerce with a level of control, measurability and targeting never before applied to earned media," said Arthur Sadoun, CEO of Publicis Communication.

The new global solution headed by MSLGROUP's Chief Influence Strategist, Erin Lanuti, provides scalable services in influence identification, content and idea creation, targeting, amplification and measurement. It features industry-leading performance marketing data, technology and analytics making it more measurable, transparent and accountable for driving incremental impact and ROI for brands. The offering will continuously evolve with advancements in data, technology and channels. It is being marketed through MSLGROUP, but also through Publicis Communications and Publicis Media.

According to Guillaume Herbette, Global CEO, MSLGROUP, "Under Erin's leadership, we've put together an integrated cross-discipline solution that breaks down the traditional barriers that have held influence back from its rightful place at the heart of marketing and strategic communications. This global initiative has the potential to redefine how influence is used in marketing and communications. It already has driven great results for our clients around the world and we expect significant growth for the C2C business going forward."

MSLGROUP is Publicis Groupe's strategic communications and engagement group, advisors in all aspects of communication strategy: from consumer PR to financial communications, from public affairs to reputation management and from crisis communications to experiential marketing and events. With more than 3,000 people across close to 100 offices worldwide, MSLGROUP is also the largest PR network in Europe, fast-growing China and India. The group offers strategic planning and counsel, insight-guided thinking and big, compelling ideas - followed by thorough execution.

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation. Active across the entire value chain, from consulting to creation, and production, Publicis Groupe offers its clients a transversal, unified and fluid model allowing them access to all the Groupe's tools and expertise around the world. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications, Publicis Media, Publicis.Sapient and Publicis Health. These 4 Solutions hubs operate across principal markets and are carried across all others by Publicis One. Publicis One is a fully-integrated service offering making the Groupe's expertise available to all clients under one roof. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

