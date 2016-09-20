

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo faces a lawsuit filed by three of its customers who raised allegations of invasion of privacy, fraud, negligence, and breach of contract.



The proposed class action suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Utah on Friday. The three victims are seeking compensation to cover damages related to identity theft, anxiety and emotional distress, and legal fees.



Wells Fargo had admitted that its employees opened up more than two million unauthorized bank and credit card accounts over the past five years and used those fake accounts to charge extra fees from customers.



Wells Fargo Bank had agreed to pay $185 million in fines after it reached agreements with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney, regarding allegations that some of its retail customers received products and services they did not request. Wells Fargo also fired 5,300 employees related to the scam.



However, the Department of Justice has opened an investigation and has issued subpoenas to the bank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX