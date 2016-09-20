Guidewire ClaimCenter to enhance operational efficiencies and support transparent claims service to customers and brokers

P&V Group, a Belgian cooperative insurance group, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that P&V has deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter® as its new claims management system. Implementation is taking place over several phases; the insurer's Personal and Commercial Motor lines of business are in production, and its Personal and Commercial Property lines are being implemented.

P&V Group chose ClaimCenter to provide the technology foundation for its Target Operating Model initiative. It sought a product that offers flexibility for the future, with the ability to meet changing market demands. Another factor contributing to its selection decision was whether the technology vendor had a demonstrable ongoing investment in product development.

"While still deploying ClaimCenter, we see already a fluid system that is easy for our staff to work with," said Isabelle Coune, head of Non-Life, Member of the Executive Committee, P&V Group. "The visibility it affords also means a better cross-functional understanding of claims development across our organization."

ClaimCenter is enabling P&V Group to:

Increase the transparency of its claims process, supporting more effective and proactive claims handling;

Offer staff, brokers and agents a more intuitive and simpler claims system, and

Increase claims handling productivity levels through automation.

"Our IT and business teams have worked hard to implement ClaimCenter and this effort was certainly worthwhile," commented Marc Beaujean, responsible for Resources, Change and Marketing within the Board of Directors of the P&V Group. "We are very happy with our choice of ClaimCenter and know that we are well placed to continue to develop our services according to rapidly changing market demand."

"We congratulate P&V Group on their deployment of ClaimCenter," said Sheridon Glenn, vice president, Field Consulting, EMEA, Guidewire Software. "We admire P&V's ability to combine its strong, particular Belgian brand, with its work in developing innovative solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of customers, agents and brokers."

About P&V

P&V Group is a cooperative insurance group in Belgium. The organization provides insurance solutions to individuals, businesses and institutions through its various distribution channels and brands. For more information, please visit www.pv.be.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. 260 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: Guidewire, Guidewire Software, Guidewire ClaimCenter, Guidewire PolicyCenter, and Guidewire BillingCenter are registered trademarks of Guidewire Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

