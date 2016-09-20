Valmet: Valmet's Capital Markets Day 2016 in Helsinki today on September 20, 2016

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on September 20, 2016 at 8:30 a.m. EET

Valmet will host Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts today, Tuesday, September 20, 2016 in Helsinki. The aim of the event is to provide information about Valmet's strategy according to which Valmet targets to grow with improved profitability.

Valmet continues to implement its strategy through its four Must-Win initiatives: Customer Excellence, Leader in technology and innovation, Excellence in processes and Winning team. Valmet announced an increase to its financial targets on June 21, 2016. The comparable EBITA in 2015 was 6.2 percent, and the long-term target for comparable EBITA margin was set to 8-10 percent. Valmet aims to reach the target through improvements especially in the following key areas under the four Must-Wins: project management and execution; sales process management; procurement and quality costs; technology, R&D and ERP (Enterprise resource planning).

Â

Comment from Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet:Â

"We have strengthened our offering and market position, and made strong progress in sustainability as part our strategy. We have a solid roadmap to move towards the new, more ambitious financial targets. By continuing to concentrate on our four Must-Wins we take the company forward together with our Valmet team located around the world. We are committed to moving our customers' performance forward with our unique offering and way to serve", says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

Agenda for Capital Markets Day 2016





8:30 amÂ Registration and coffee 9:00 am Opening of Valmet CMD 2016 Â Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations 9:05 am Valmet's way forward Â Pasi Laine, President and CEO 9:40 am Services will grow over two times the market growth Â Jukka Tiitinen, Business Line President, Services 10:15 amÂ Growing via competitor replacements and market expansion Â Sakari Ruotsalainen, Business Line President, Automation 10:50 am Coffee break 11:20 am Carry on as the market leader Â Jari VÃ¤hÃ¤pesola, Business Line President, Paper 11:55 am Entering new markets in energy, strengthening position in pulp Â Bertel Karlstedt, Business Line President, Pulp and Energy 12:30 pm Lunch 1:30 pm Must-Win status and actions forward Â Juha Lappalainen, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Operational Development 2:05 pm How Valmet will reach the new financial targets Â Kari Saarinen, CFO 2:40 pm Concluding remarks Â Pasi Laine, President and CEO 3:00 pm Coffee break 3:15 pm Small-group meetings with Valmet's management: Â - R&D: Ari Saario, Director, Research and Development and Anders BjÃ¶rn, Vice President, Tissue Mills Business Unit Â - Industrial Internet: Kari Huovila, Vice President, Automation Services and Xiangdong Zhu, Vice President, China Services Â - Valmet way to serve: Helena Lamberg, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Automation and Services and Keon-Yeong Yoon, Vice President, Asia-Pacific Service Operations 4:45 pm Cocktails and snacks

CMD presentation material and live webcast

The presentation material for Valmet's Capital Markets Day will be available at Valmet's website on September 20, at approximately 8:30 a.m. EET at www.valmet.com/cmd (http://www.valmet.com/cmd). The material is in English. It is possible the follow all the Capital Markets Day's presentations as a live webcast at the same address. A recording of the webcast will be available after the Capital Markets Day.

Further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0007

Practical arrangements: Titta WÃ¤re, Legal Assistant, Valmet, tel. +358 40 541 0577

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

VP, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Follow Valmet IR in Twitter www.twitter.com/valmetir (http://www.twitter.com/valmetir)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

