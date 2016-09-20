Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.: Advanced Energy® Showcases Best-in-Glass Ascent® DMS MF Power Systems and Thyro-PX SCR Power Controllers at Glasstec 2016

Visit Hall 15-D14 to see AE's display of complete, cost-effective solutions for glass coating

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 20, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:AEIS), the world leader in precision power conversion, will spotlight its newest power and control technologies at Glasstec 2016, September 20-23, in Düsseldorf. Advanced Energy® (AE®) will highlight the Ascent® DMS MF120 power supply and Thyro-PX SCR power controller-its latest innovations for glass processing that help customers maximize return on their investments.

The recently introduced Ascent DMS MF120 power system builds on the success of the Ascent platform, offering glass customers a new option to utilize bipolar pulsed DC power throughout their glass lines. Modular and scalable for easy integration, the mid-frequency model features DC-like arc management for higher process stability, frequency optimization for higher deposition rates and film quality, as well as power balancing for longer campaign runs and optimized target utilization-all at a price comparable to traditional sine wave MF power supplies. This extends AE's power leadership in dual-magnetron sputtering technology for large-area coating.

The newly engineered Thyro-PX SCR power controller offers remarkable flexibility, exacting temperature control accuracy and advanced automation capabilities for glass processes. Available in 230 V to 690 V options, single-phase and three-phase, the Thyro-PX model controls electrical power, current or voltage with high precision and reproducibility.

"As an innovation leader, Advanced Energy has a long history of helping customers reach the next level of capability," said Yuval Wasserman, president and CEO of Advanced Energy. "These new precision power and control products enable glass manufacturers to shape the future of glass. In particular, the new Ascent DMS MF120 is for customers who want to enjoy the benefits of bipolar pulsed DC technology at a comparable investment to traditional sine wave MF technology."

Advanced Energy provides best-in-glass power and thermal solutions, including DC power supplies, SCR power control solutions, industrial pyrometers and industrial emissometers for precise process control in glass applications.

Glasstec 2016, the world's leading trade fair for glass production, processing and products, will be held at the Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre, September 20-23. To learn more about Advanced Energy's industry-leading power supplies and temperature measurement and control systems, please visit the company in Hall 15, booth D-14, and the company's event website at http://www.advanced-energy.com/en/Glasstec.html (http://www.advanced-energy.com/en/Glasstec.html).

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq:AEIS) is a global leader in innovative power and control technologies for high-growth, precision power solutions for thin films processes and industrial applications. Advanced Energy is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with dedicated support and service locations around the world. For more information, go towww.advanced-energy.com (http://www.advanced-energy.com/).