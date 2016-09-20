Cargotec Corporation: Hiab's impressive mid-range loader cranes portfolio in the spotlight at the IAA

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 20 SEPTEMBER 2016 AT 12.00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has renewed its mid-range loader cranes with 24 new or updated models. The new mid-range cranes are the answer for the growing market of 20 tonne-metre segment and available with full selection of HIAB control systems, either manual or remote.

"Customer insight is at the heart of Hiab R&D. It's all about adding customer value and solving their problems. Safety, reliability, durability and ease of use are Hiab's top priorities, which are helping the customers run their businesses efficiently. A prime example of this strong focus on innovation is the current update of our mid-range loader crane portfolio. We are delighted to be presenting the renewed cranes at the IAA exhibition," says Joakim Andersson, Senior Vice President, Loader Cranes, Hiab.

"The updated cranes come with innovative features that make crane operation simpler, safer and more productive. Crane Tip Control minimises the complexity of coordinating the crane for the operator and Load Stability System ensures the safe usage of the crane. Semi Automatic Folding makes it possible to park or activate the crane semiautomatically, which simplifies one of the most difficult operations when working with a loader crane," explains Hans E. Ohlsson, Director, Medium Range Loader Cranes, Hiab.

The new cranes are at their maximum 300kg lighter than Hiab's previous ones, which means an equal amount of extra payload for the customer. "Advanced remote control system, the new V200 valve and updated hydraulics are all adding further value for the customer," Ohlsson concludes.

Welcome to see the HIAB loader cranes together with other Hiab innovations at the IAA exhibition, in Hannover Germany, on 22-29 September, at our stand P35. Hiab's press event is held on Thursday 22 September at 1 p.m. CEST at the stand. More information is available at iaa.hiab.com.

For more information, please contact in English and in Swedish:

Joakim Andersson, Senior Vice President, Loader Cranes, Hiab, tel. +46 706 126 124, joakim.andersson@hiab.com

Hans E. Ohlsson, Director, Medium Range Loader Cranes, Hiab, tel. +46 706 635 334, hans.e.ohlsson@hiab.com

In English and in Finnish:

Hanna-Kaisa Talvensaari, Senior Communications Manager, Hiab, tel. +358 40 758 1572, hanna-kaisa.talvensaari@hiab.com

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment. Customer satisfaction is the first priority for us. Around 3,000 professionals at Hiab work to provide high-performance products and services that meet customer needs globally. Our product range includes HIAB loader cranes, JONSERED recycling and forestry cranes, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts and MULTILIFT demountables, as well as DEL, WALTCO and ZEPRO tail lifts. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





HIAB X-HIDUO 228 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2043229/762770.jpg)

HIAB X-HIDUO 228 & X-HIPRO 232 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2043229/762771.jpg)

HIAB X-HIPRO 232 (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2043229/762772.jpg)



