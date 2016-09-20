

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) announced Tuesday that The Renault-Nissan Alliance with French car maker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) is acquiring Sylpheo, a French software development company. The companies aims to accelerate the expansion of its connected vehicle and mobility services programs.



The acquisition was announced by Ogi Redzic, Alliance senior vice president of Connected Vehicles and Mobility Services.



The Alliance will launch more than 10 vehicles with autonomous drive technology by 2020. The companies noted that widespread connected car technology will improve the ownership experience, enable the Alliance to offer innovative new services to customers, and drive increased business efficiency.



Redzic said, 'The Sylpheo team of software developers and cloud engineers joining the Alliance will have a unique opportunity to work on our next generation of connected cars and other advanced technologies. They will be playing a critical role in this new era of tremendous change for the global auto industry.'



