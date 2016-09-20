

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Swiss franc advanced against its major counterparts in early European trading on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc edged up to 1.0931 against the euro and 104.17 against the yen, off its early lows of 1.0960 and 103.73, respectively.



The franc climbed to a 4-day high of 0.9762 against the dollar and near a 4-week high of 1.2705 against the pound, from its previous lows of 0.9810 and 1.2794, respectively.



The franc is likely to find resistance around 0.985 against the greenback, 1.29 against the pound, 105.00 against the yen and 1.10 against the euro.



