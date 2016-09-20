The House of Fine Art presents: 'Top of the Pop'

Location: THE ROYAL OPERA ARCADE GALLERY

Royal Opera Arcade, 5b Pall Mall, SW1Y 4UY, London

Exhibition dates: 19th September 1st October

TopofthePop.co.uk

A unique Pop Art Exhibition featuring a selection of very rare, original works by Andy Warhol carefully curated with an exclusive selection of original works by Austrian 'spontaneous realist' Voka, complemented by the distinctive style of Oxana and the contemporary Spanish artist Gustavo Peñalver Vico.

Curated by Mr. Georg F. Hesselbach BLUEPOINT ART

CH 6045 Meggen in cooperation with Ovega Art AG Switzerland

Andy Warhol works are provided courtesy of Ovega Art AG Switzerland

Contacts:

The House of Fine Art

Emma Louise

emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com

T: +44 (0) 7515 136 909

TheHouseOfFineArt.com