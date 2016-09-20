Valmet: Calle Loikkanen appointed Director, Investor Relations at Valmet

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 20, 2016 at 12:15 a.m. EET

Calle Loikkanen (M.Sc.Econ) has been appointed Director, Investor Relations (IR) at Valmet. He starts in his new position on September 20, 2016 and reports to Kari Saarinen, CFO at Valmet.

Calle has previously worked as Investor Relations manager at Valmet and as Portfolio manager and Investment advisor at Aktia.

"Calle has worked in our Investor Relations team for several years ever since Valmet became an independent, stock listed company. This background and his previous experience provide a good basis to continue Valmet's strong investor relations work," says Kari Saarinen.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Kari Saarinen, Chief Financial Officer, Valmet, tel. +358 44 213 8263

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 40 704 1858

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

IMAGE: Calle Loikkanen (http://hugin.info/149898/R/2043193/762749.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

