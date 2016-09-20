Riverbed, Lifesize, Unitrends, Mellanox and ProLabs showcase latest technologies along with launch of new cyber security practice

IP EXPO Nordic, 27th-28th September 2016, Stockholm, Stand No 230

At this month's first IP EXPO Nordic, Zycko and Wick Hill will join together to showcase the latest advances in networking, datacentre management and unified communications, as well as launching the new cyber security portfolio, now available following the integration of Zycko and Wick Hill as part of the recently formed Nuvias Group.

Advanced networking solutions on show from Zycko include those from the likes of Riverbed, Lifesize, Unitrends, Mellanox Technologies and ProLabs, while cyber security vendors include important names such as Malwarebytes and Arbor Networks. A number of vendors will be present on the stand so visitors can meet with both them and representatives from Zycko and Wick Hill to discuss business opportunities, as well as seeing live presentations and product demos.

Lee Driscoll, chief sales officer, Zycko, commented: "This is an exciting time for our Nordics partner network. With our newly formed relationship with Wick Hill, we now have a more comprehensive portfolio of world-leading vendors to present to our partners and their customers for the first time at IP EXPO Nordic.

"The combined strengths of Wick Hill and Zycko provide a high-quality range of solutions in advanced networking and security, which meet both current and future requirements for SMBs through to enterprises. This is all backed up by the high standards of value added services for which both Zycko and Wick Hill are well-known."

Vendor solutions on show

Riverbed will be featuring its new SteelConnect solution, a radically new approach to networking in a cloud-centric world, which addresses the needs of today's hybrid enterprises. Riverbed SD-WAN is a software-defined and business-defined WAN architecture that delivers superior performance of hybrid applications across hybrid WANs with greater agility and ease, while also reducing IT cost and complexity.

Lifesize will be running live demonstrations of its latest HD Video Conferencing solution which gives anytime, anywhere real-time access and collaboration for distributed workforces. The prevalence of cloud and proliferation of mobile devices is driving a profound shift in how people and businesses think and operate in the global economy. Lifesize delivers the level of simplicity and ubiquity in how we connect which generation Y users now expect.

Business continuity specialist Unitrends, which was recently launched in the Nordics market with Zycko, has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in its June 2016 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service report. At IP Expo Nordic, the company will be showcasing its portfolio of cloud-empowered continuity solutions for backup, cloud continuity, disaster recovery, and recovery assurance.

Mellanox Technologies is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox will be showing it's intelligent interconnect solutions, which increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance.

ProLabs is a leading provider of optical network infrastructure. It will be featuring solutions from its extensive and expanding range of network infrastructure and connectivity products, which are 100 per cent compatible with more than 50 vendors and 20,000 systems. ProLabs' innovative and cutting-edge technology comes with a lifetime warranty, and the industry-leading solutions are proven to deliver cost savings of up to 70 per cent.

New cyber security practice

Zycko and Wick Hill, as part of the Nuvias Group, are launching the Nuvias Cyber Security Practice at IP EXPO Nordic. This includes two new security vendors HID Global and Malwarebytes, whose solutions will now be available through Nuvias Group in the Nordics.

HID Global is the trusted leader in providing access control and secure identity solutions, including smart cards, readers, printers, RFID tags and software. Recognized for robust quality, innovative designs and industry leadership, HID Global is focused on creating customer value and serves a variety of markets that include physical access control; IT security, including strong authentication/credential management; card personalisation; visitor management; government ID; and identification technologies for a range of applications.

Malwarebytes protects consumers and businesses against dangerous threats such as malware, ransomware, and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions. Malwarebytes Anti-Malware, the company's flagship product, has a highly advanced heuristic detection engine that removed more than five billion malicious threats from computers worldwide. More than 10,000 SMBs and enterprise businesses worldwide trust Malwarebytes to protect their data.

More opportunities to see Wick Hill and Zycko vendor solutions.

You can also see Wick Hill and Zycko vendor solutions (as part of the Nuvias Group) at the following exhibitions

IP EXPO Europe 2016: 5-6 October, London, England

it-sa 2016: 18-20 October, Nuremburg, Germany

GITEX 2016: 16-20 October, Dubai World Trade Centre

About Zycko, Wick Hill and Nuvias Group

Nuvias Group is the pan-EMEA, high value distribution business being built by Rigby Private Equity (RPE) to redefine international, specialist value distribution in IT. The Group provides a common proposition and consistent delivery across EMEA, allowing channel and vendor communities to deliver exceptional business value to customers, and enabling new standards of channel success.

The Group today consists of Wick Hill, an award-winning, value-added distributor with a strong specialisation in security; and Zycko, an award-winning, specialist EMEA distributor, with a focus on advanced networking. Both companies have proven experience at providing innovative technology solutions from world-class vendors, and delivering market growth for vendor and reseller partners alike. The Group has seventeen regional offices across EMEA, as well as serving additional countries through those offices. Turnover is in excess of US$ 300 million.

