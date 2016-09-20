OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Editor's note: There is one photo associated with this news release.

The Fellowship of the Royal Society of Canada has elected Dr. Chad Gaffield of the University of Ottawa as its President-Elect.

"Dr. Gaffield is an eminent historian - having won the Tyrrell Medal of the RSC in 2004 - and his inclusive vision for the Society arrives at a moment of great opportunity for the Fellowship, the Academies and the College," said RSC President Maryse Lassonde.

"I feel honoured and optimistic to have this wonderful opportunity to contribute at this historic time" said Dr. Gaffield.

Dr. Gaffield will assume his role as President-Elect during the Annual General Meeting of the RSC on the weekend of November 17-19, 2016 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Kingston, Ontario.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, as well as Canada's first national system of multidisciplinary recognition for the emerging generation of Canadian intellectual leadership, The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC's mission is to recognize scholarly, research and artistic excellence, to advise governments and organizations, and to promote a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

