

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded mostly higher on Tuesday, even as energy stocks succumbed to selling pressure on the back of lower crude oil prices.



Oil prices fell towards six-week lows during European hours on Venezuelan comments that the oil market remains oversupplied by 10 percent.



The dollar fell against the yen and gold inched higher, as investors await the outcomes of Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan policy meetings.



Investors look for any hints on a December rate increase when the Fed releases its policy statement after a two-day meeting on Wednesday.



The BOJ policy meeting also concludes on Wednesday amid expectations it could make negative interest rates the primary focus of its monetary policy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent in midday trading after gaining 1 percent on Monday. The German DAX was rising 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining 0.7 percent.



Gambling company GVC Holdings climbed 4 percent in London after a strong first-half result.



Shire Plc rallied 2 percent. The biopharmaceutical company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shire Acquisitions Investments Ireland Designated Activity Company, had priced its inaugural public offering of $12.1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.



Utility company Pennon Group rose 1 percent after saying it is on track to meet management expectations for the 2017 financial year.



Renault shares rose half a percent in Paris. The Renault-Nissan Alliance said it had acquired Sylpheo, a French software development company, as part of a plan to accelerate the expansion of its connected vehicle and mobility services programs.



Bayer shares rallied nearly 2 percent in Frankfurt after the chemical giant increased its earnings and profits forecasts, following its proposed takeover of U.S. seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto.



Regus shares slumped 6.5 percent after J.P. Morgan Securities announced it had placed 37 million ordinary shares in the British office solutions firm for sale on behalf of Regus Chief Executive Mark Dixon's holding company Estorn Ltd., at a price of 275 pence a share.



Oil major Tullow Oil lost 1 percent and Saipem, an Italian oil and gas industry contractor, shed about 2 percent, as oil prices fell on supply glut worries.



