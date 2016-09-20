Regulatory News:

Diös Fastigheter (STO: DIOS) acquires the retail property Åre Mörviken 2:91. The property is fully occupied and the lettable area amounts to approximately 2,350 square meters. The underlying property value amounts to SEK 36 million and change of possession will be at the end of December 2016. Seller is Coop Nord Ekonomiska Förening.

The property is fully let to the well-known tenants Coop Konsum, Systembolaget and Apoteksgruppen. The yearly rental value is estimated to about SEK 4 million. The transaction takes form as a company transaction.

Åre Mörviken will complement our existing portfolio in Åre in a good way. This acquisitions gives us a great opportunity to develop both the retail experience as well as the properties itself, says Lars-Göran Dahl, Director of Business Development at Diös.

We are pleased to complete this transaction with Diös Fastigheter which will allow them to take a holistic approach to the entire retail area. We know the store operations, and Diös know real estates. We believe that this will be a good transaction for both parties and will be beneficial both for our store and for other companies, says Lars Carlstedt, Property director at Coop Nord.

Diös Fastigheter owns and develops both commercial and residential properties in prioritized growth areas in northern Sweden. With a market value of SEK 13.2 billion, a portfolio of 313 properties and a lettable area of 1.351 sq., our vision is to be the most active and sought-after landlord in our market. The properties are located from Borlange to Lulea with its head office in Östersund. The company has since 2005 had a continuous growth in value in the property portfolio and the share is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more about Diös on www.dios.se

