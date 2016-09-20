LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) ("Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video surveillance products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications, today announced the release of its new DVM-800HD in-car video system which provides the first full HD quality in-car video system available on the market.

"We are excited to provide our customers with yet another industry leading product in addition to our legacy product line. Furthermore, the revolutionary DVM-800HD system will provide hardware and features beyond those offered in other competitive products on the market," explained Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, Inc. The DVM-800HD is the new standard in high definition 1080p in-car video systems for Law Enforcement. The DVM-800HD records at full 1080p HD, while other competitive systems capture only D1 (SD) or 720p (HD) resolution. This feature allows Law Enforcement to capture five times more detailed video compared to D1 resolution and two times more detailed video compared to the older technology, first generation 720p HD systems. Digital Ally will offer the system at industry-leading pricing levels together with its unprecedented five-year advanced exchange warranty.

The all new DVM-800HD system utilizes our new ten times zoom 1080p camera, bringing the smallest details to life with crystal clarity. Taking advantage of the latest optics on the market, with an F1.8 aperture, 67-degree field of view and image sensor with minimum .03 lux and 120db WDR, make the DVM-800HD the highest quality in-car camera system available to Law Enforcement.

The big challenge with recording at full 1080p HD video historically has been the significant increase in the size and cost of storage, which is typically five times the size/cost of standard definition. The DVM-800HD creates the crystal clear HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels that results in recordings with additional file size. However, the advanced technology utilized in the DVM-800HD efficiently handles the additional video storage volume without creating the historical size/cost increase compared to standard definition. Utilizing the latest video compression technologies that combines multiple bit rates from additional cameras allows our system to use less than twice the storage compared to a standard definition video system, while still on the highest quality settings.

In addition to the innovative and advanced HD camera and internal storage technology, Digital Ally has revamped and optimized the operating components of the DVM-800HD system to increase its wireless performance over a department's existing wireless infrastructure or uploading via its cell network by up to three times the speed of the current DVM-800.

An increased storage capacity of 256GB of total storage for Digital Ally's Evidence Capture Assurance™ (ECA) now comes standard on the DVM-800HD. This increase in storage capacity allows the Company's ECA™ system to constantly record and store recorded triggered events, all for automated wireless uploading after the fact. The DVM-800HD is the Company's first system to host the total end-to-end video solution in the cloud. Users will have cloud based access to features such as case management and video redaction for DVM-800HD, FirstVu HD and VuLink® products.

"Digital Ally prides itself on providing the most powerful total video solution on the market. The upgraded storage and advanced hardware components combined with the optimized wireless performance to our VuVault® back office software will allow our users to utilize every feature the DVM-800HD has to offer more efficiently. We believe that our new DVM-800HD in-car system is the most advanced full HD in-car system the market today, as well as being the most cost-efficient and worry-free system considering the five-year advanced exchange warranty," Ross concluded.

Digital Ally will have the DVM-800HD on display at the Company's booth (#3417) during the 2016 IACP Conference in San Diego California, October 15-18.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally is a leading global designer, manufacturer and innovator in the growing field of digital technology. Digital Ally is the only company serving the military, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and the commercial fleet industries that is capable of providing the complete end-to-end hardware and software solution. The Company's product lines include in-car audio/video recording equipment, body-worn cameras, cloud and local server software and storage solutions. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide. Digital Ally is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas and its shares are traded on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY." For news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow us on Twitter @digitalallyinc and Facebook www.facebook.com/DigitalAllyInc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes, including with the new DVM-800HD; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

