Global Automotive Airbag Inflators Market to Reach $4.8 Billion in 2021, Demand in China & India Anticipated to Grow at More than 7% CAGR Over the Next Five Years, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Automotive Airbag Inflators Marketby Vehicle Type (Compact Car, Midsize Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others), by Airbag Type (Front Airbag, Side Airbag, Knee Airbag, and Curtain Airbag), by Inflator Type (Pyrotechnic, Stored Gas, and Hybrid), by Region (NA, Europe, APAC, ROW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global airbag inflators market in the automotiveindustry over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Airbag Inflators Market in the AutomotiveIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive airbag inflators market is likely to experience a healthy growth of 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021 and is expected to reach $4.8 billion in 2021, offering an opportunity to the automotive industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are a number of factors bolstering the growth of automotive air bag inflators market. The author of the report stated that expected growth in global automotive production, introduction of more bags per car, growth in Asia-Pacific, increasing penetration of side-impact and curtain airbags, rising regulatory requirements regarding vehicle safety and increasing awareness about vehicle safety across the globe are the major drivers of automotive airbag inflators market.

The recall of vehicles with Takata airbag inflators is the biggest recall in the automotive industry history and will create a huge demand for replacement of faulty inflators over the next five years. It is estimated that nearly 80 to 100 million vehicles might have impacted due to the faulty airbag inflators manufactured by Takata. This offers an opportunity for other leading suppliers to gain market share.

It was found that high dependency of inflator sales on OEM market, sale of counterfeit airbags, and vehicle ownership restrictions in China are the key challenges for the global airbag inflators market.

According to the study, pyrotechnic inflators are the most dominant type in the global automotive airbag inflators market with approximately 59% share in 2015, however, the penetration of hybrid inflators is expected to increase during the forecast period. In terms of airbag type, curtain airbag, side airbag, and knee airbag inflators are expected to exhibit a higher growth as compared to front airbag inflators in the coming years.

Europe was the largest market for airbag inflators in 2015 with close to 35% share. Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to be the dominant market for airbag inflators during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is set to experience strong growth in the coming years and surpass Europe by 2021, with most of the growth coming from China and India.

According to Stratview Research, the global automotive airbag inflators market is highly consolidated with top six companies occupying more than 90% of the market. The six largest manufacturers are Autoliv, Daicel, Takata, ZF TRW, Toyoda Gosei, and Key Safety Systems.

Focus on developing nations, targeting the replacement market, increasing awareness about safety benefits to consumers and focus on product innovation were found to be some of the key success factors in the global automotive airbag inflators market.

Report Features

This report from Stratview Research provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies airbag inflators market in the global automotive industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive Airbag Inflators Market by Vehicle Type:

Compact Car

Mid-Size Car

Large Car

MPV & LCV

SUV

Others

Automotive Airbag Inflators by Airbag Type:

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Automotive Airbag Inflators Market by Inflator Type:

Pyrotechnic

Stored Gas

Hybrid

Automotive Airbag Inflators Market by Region:

North America By vehicle type (Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others) By Country (US, Canada , and Mexico )

Europe By vehicle type (Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others) By Country ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK, Russia , and Others)

Asia Pacific By vehicle type (Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others) By Country ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , and Others)

Rest of the World By vehicle type (Compact Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, MPV & LCV, SUV, and Others) By Country ( Brazil , Argentina , and Others)



