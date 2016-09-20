Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2016) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) ("NetCents" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its users are now able to make purchases online with some of the biggest names in retailers and travel companies such as Amazon, Overstock, Ebay, Shopify, and Expedia.

NetCents newly updated and innovative Digital Payment Platform closes the loop in becoming a full service payment processor. NetCents users can now purchase online with many of the well-known names that accept digital currency for their goods and services. NetCents' easy to use digital platform offers streamlined digital currency purchasing to companies such as Amazon, Overstock, Ebay, Bloomberg, Shopify, Dell, and Expedia.

"NetCents users are already making purchases online from companies such as Overstock.com, Amazon, Expedia, which is another step in our accelerated initiatives to make NetCents an industry leader. Our comprehensive Digital Currency Platform streamlines merchant processing and consumer payments. Our system reduces fees while providing ample space for emerging and existing companies to evolve with the least amount of growing pains," commented Clayton Moore, CEO and Founder of NetCents. "Over the last 18 months NetCents has partnered and integrated with some of the world's largest exchanges, PayPal, Apple Pay and have opened up consumer deposits in 194 countries. NetCents is fully registered and licensed processor that offers the easiest and quickest way to buy, sell and purchase with digital currencies like Bitcoin. Positioning NetCents as an industry leader in the digital currency space."

About NetCents

NetCents is an electronic payments technology company offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments by a variety of payments methods through its processing platform. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc. to streamline the process and user experience of transacting online. The NetCents platform is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") through the Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC", "Royal Bank"). NetCents is available for deposits from 194 Countries around the World, providing you with the freedom to choose to Pay. Your Way.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.netcents.biz or contact Robert Meister, Capital Markets at Ph: 604.676.5248 or email: Robert.meister@net-cents.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

NetCents Technology Inc.

Clayton Moore, Founder/CEO

NetCents Technology Inc.

Suite 1500, 885 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.