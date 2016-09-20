NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) announced that it has reached its first agreement to license and brand the patented N2 Pack packaging process to medical marijuana cooperative Natural Elements. The new brand name of the package is Amstercan, which will soon have its own website.

CEO, Christopher Swartz, commented that this was the first official contract signed by a cooperative to use the N2 Pack process through Advantis. "We have licensed the process to Natural Elements and we will brand their OG Kush, Blue Dream, and Gorilla Glue products to ensure quality, consistency, and freshness," Swartz said. "We have already begun the packaging process and the first hermetically sealed cans of marijuana will be available in their dispensary by the end of this month." In addition to ensuring freshness and quality, the cans will be labeled with the individual brand names of each product, which Advantis has the rights to.

"We are not only excited to be fulfilling our first orders with Natural Elements," Swartz continued, "the individual product branding brings a marketing opportunity that has been untapped. Instead of just seeing the names of the marijuana strains on a medicine bottle, cooperative members will now be able to get a sense of the product through the design, logo and artwork on the can itself." Swartz says that the branding and licensing process will lead to product trademarks that Advantis will be able to benefit from. "While a member can still view, touch, and smell the product through samples, we think the package branding will attract additional interest in the products... and we will earn licensing and trademark fees on every can that is delivered." The initial deal with Natural Elements is to package all eighths of marijuana that they supply for cooperative members.

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either Act.

For further information, contact:

Media Relations Contact

Name: Woo Kim, Director

Organization: Advantis Corporation

Phone: 949-354-3585

Mailing Address: 1 Corporate Plaza Drive #100

Newport Beach, CA 92660

E-mail: info@advantiscorp.com



