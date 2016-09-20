DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - September 20, 2016) - InteliSecure, a managed security services provider specializing in critical asset protection, today announced it has received its certificate of attestation for compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 3.2 for its managed security services.

PCI DSS is a set of security standards administered by the PCI Security Standards Council made up of the leading credit card companies in the industry. The standard is designed to ensure that all companies that accept, process, store or transmit credit card information maintain a secure environment. While InteliSecure does not directly handle client credit card information, it helps organizations protect this information from accidental or malicious exposure through its managed security services and Critical Asset Protection Program (CAPP) methodology. Additional information on the standard can be found at www.pcisecuritystandards.org.

"It is important that InteliSecure exceed the requirements put in place for our clients from any regulatory agency or standards body," said InteliSecure CEO Steven Drew. "Knowing and adhering to the standards and regulations our clients face allows us to better manage the security of their most critical data assets."

In addition to providing managed security services for its clients, InteliSecure offers support for organizations looking to become PCI DSS compliant, including security assessments, gap analyses, approved scanning vendor services, and more.

