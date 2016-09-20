

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hungarian Forint slipped against the U.S. dollar in early New York trading on Tuesday, after Hungary's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as policymakers assessed that the disinflationary impact on the economy is gradually easing.



The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank held the base rate steady at 0.90 percent, in line with economists' expectations.



The bank had reduced the rate by 15 basis points in March, which was the first reduction in eight months.



The Hungarian Forint fell to a 4-day low of 277.22 against the greenback, off its early 5-day high of 275.25. The Hungarian Forint may possibly locate support around the 278.00 mark.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX