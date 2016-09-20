

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hillary Clinton Campaign Monday released a new TV and digital ad underscoring what's at stake for Latino families across the country.



The Campaign said the new ad,'Families Together,' highlights the stark contrast between Clinton's lifelong record of fighting for families and children and Donald Trump's reckless plans to tear millions of families apart through a 'deportation force.'



The ad underscores that the choice in this election could not be clearer for the Latino community-while Trump is promising to deport 16 million people from US, Clinton will do everything she can to keep families together.



'Families Together' is airing in Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.



