OneSource Virtual (OSV), a leading Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) provider and CloudPay, one of the world's foremost providers of managed global payroll and payment services, today announced an alliance to deliver comprehensive HR and international payroll to global organizations.

OneSource Virtual and CloudPay will offer a Global Workforce Administration service, which will enable organizations to reduce the time, effort and costs of global HR and payroll administration through technology, integration, services and superior customer support.

"The complexities of payroll and the demand for accuracy have dramatically increased across the globe. As a result, there's a necessity for a streamlined, global HR and payroll solution," says Trey Campbell, president and COO of OneSource Virtual. "Collaborating with CloudPay will allow us to expand our HR and payroll outsourcing services globally and deliver more value to existing customers with multinational operations, as well as develop new partnerships with international organizations looking for a truly global HR and payroll solution."

CloudPay brings a singular focus on technology-enabled solutions and breadth of international payroll capabilities. These qualities are key to the successful service delivery model, and are consistent with OneSource Virtual's position as the leader in BPaaS solutions.

"We're excited to bring our SaaS global payroll solution to even more enterprises through our alliance with OSV, a leader in workforce administration," says Brian Radin, chief revenue officer of CloudPay. "CloudPay's alliance with OSV will provide multi-national organizations with a fully-integrated HR and payroll experience through a single platform and from one service provider."

Founded in 2008, OneSource Virtual is a pioneer of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and supports the automated delivery of solutions exclusively for Workday. OneSource Virtual's services empower organizations of all sizes by encouraging HR and Finance to become a strategic partner within the organization, aligning to business growth and scaling by demand through Workday deployment, consulting, training, and in-application payroll administration, benefit administration and application management services. OneSource Virtual is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with processing centers in Mesa, Ariz., and Derry, Northern Ireland. For more information, please visit www.onesourcevirtual.com.

CloudPay is the next generation payroll solution for multinational businesses with complex global payroll requirements. CloudPay is the world's only cloud-based platform for integrated global payroll, analytics and payments processing and delivery. Their solution ensures that employees get accurate and timely payments while centralizing all payroll data to allow organizations to improve the performance of their global operations. With CloudPay's unique analytical toolset, companies can turn their payroll data into meaningful business insights, and use CloudPay's compliance tracking functionality to assure continuous compliance with all local and statutory regulations and tax requirements. For more information please visit www.cloudpay.net.

