Strategic Alliance Pairs Nursing Education Adaptive Learning Pioneer with Leading Student Nursing Association

Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced a strategic alliance with the National Student Nurses' Association, Inc. (NSNA) that will leverage its trusted NCLEX content, including Lippincott NCLEX-RN PassPoint to help nursing students better prepare for the exam. An adaptive learning solution developed based on authoritative research on learning, Lippincott PassPoint has helped nursing students achieve a 94.59% NCLEX passing average significantly higher than the national average of 83.04% during the same year.

These outcomes are possible because, as the first online adaptive learning resource for NCLEX preparation on the market, Lippincott PassPoint provides assessment for rather than of learning. It helps students prepare for the licensure exam with adaptive practice quizzes, comprehensive adaptive exams and access to evidence-based content at the moment they don't understand something. They also have access to real-time performance data and information on areas of weakness so their next steps are more effective, rather than summative experiences that happen too late in the process to drive improvements.

"The good thing about PassPoint is that it is [computerized adaptive testing], so the exam is made up as you go…No other study program out there has that," said Shelby LeBel, RN, who utilized the online resource to successfully prepare for the NCLEX. "If I could go back in time I would not waste my time using [other products]. I would go straight to Lippincott PassPoint. It's the only way you're going to pass the NCLEX."

As part of the alliance, Wolters Kluwer will sponsor the Mini NCLEX Review Session at the NSNA Mid-Year Career Planning Conference and Annual Convention. The company will also provide NSNA members with special pricing for its print and digital NCLEX resources, including PassPoint

"We are pleased to welcome Wolters Kluwer as our exclusive preferred provider of NCLEX preparation content. Lippincott PassPoint has attained an impressive track record of improving students' mastery of course content, helping them achieving higher NCLEX-RN outcomes and providing a better patient-centered learning experience," said Dr. Diane Mancino, NSNA Executive Director. "These positive results made Wolters Kluwer the ideal publisher to help provide NSNA members with the tools they need to not only pass their licensure exam, but to emerge as practice-ready nursing professionals."

Adds Cathy Wolfe, President CEO, Health Learning, Research Practice, Wolters Kluwer, "We're delighted to work in alliance with the NSNA in furthering our shared mission to improve student preparation for clinical practice. This alliance will enable Wolters Kluwer to further engage with NSNA student members about their experiences with Lippincott PassPoint to help guide our product development. We are committed to ensuring PassPoint and our other educational nursing solutions help students be as prepared as they can be to pass the NCLEX and make a successful transition from classroom to real-world practice settings."

The strategic alliance between Wolters Kluwer (booth #515) and the NSNA (booth #3014) will be officially announced at the National League for Nursing (NLN) 2016 Education Summit, taking place September 21-23 in Orlando, FL.

