Tavisca Solutions Receives Magellan Award for Second Year

Tavisca Solutions Chosen From top Travel Organizations for Online Travel Services

The team at Tavisca Solutions is pleased to announce that we have been selected as the 2016 Silver Magellan Award Winner in the Online Travel Services - Booking Interface Category. This year marks the second year that Tavisca Solutions has been chosen for the prestigious Magellan award by Travel Weekly.

A panel of top travel industry experts weighs out which companies will be honored each year for the various awards offered. This year, top travel organizations were considered for the award, and Tavisca Solutions, a leading enterprise in Travel Technology and innovative solutions is being recognized for a second consecutive year in a row by Travel Weekly.

"When we entered for this award, we knew we would be up against some tough competition. It's an honor to receive the 2016 Silver Magellan Award for Online Travel Services - Booking Interface, especially considering how many incredible companies were on the run again this year," said Mahendra Yadav, CEO, Tavisca Solutions.

Since 2008, Tavisca Solutions has delivered world-class travel products and solutions. We are extremely pleased to be recognized for the outstanding quality of the work and have been chosen second time for representing a high standard of excellence within the travel industry.

About Travel Weekly Awards

Travel Weeklyand TravelWeekly.com are the most influential B2B news resources for the travel industry. Via a multimedia portfolio of products,Travel Weeklyand TravelWeekly.com deliver all the late-breaking news, analysis and research that travel professionals need to succeed.



In a rapidly changing and competitive marketplace,Travel Weeklyand TravelWeekly.com provide travel professionals with a necessary global perspective through in-depth coverage of every business sector, including airline, car rental, cruise, destination, hotel and tour operator as well as technology, economic and governmental issues. Through its leadership events and key industry alliances,Travel Weeklyextends its position as the most influential business publication in the industry.

About Tavisca Solutions

Tavisca Solutions, atravel technology products and solutions providerthat works with travel companies (B2B, B2C, and B2B2C) across the globe and helps them enhance their online business. With the vision to build future-focused technology building blocks that solve key challenges in online travel business,tavisca® offers a versatile suite of cloud-based SaaS products, deciphering every aspect of customer and agent-facing online booking engines,travel mid & back-office agency operations management system.

Established in 2008,tavisca® has emerged into a team oftravel technology specialistswith over 200+ dedicated personnel and state-of-the-art development center in India, and the sales and marketing office in the U.S.

