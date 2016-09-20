Global Connected Car Ecosystem Market to Value US$14 bn by end of 2016 Growing at a CAGR of 31% Between 2016 and 2020: MarketResearchReports.biz

ALBANY, New York, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for connected car ecosystem has been examined in a recent market research report added to the portfolio of MarketResearchReports.biz. The report, titled "The Connected Car Ecosystem: 2016 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts," gives a thorough overview of the market, which has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments of the Internet of Things market in the past few years.

The market is expected to exhibit a remarkable 31% CAGR from 2016 to 2020. By the end of 2016, the market is expected to rise to a valuation of US$14 bn in terms of annual revenue. The market will be driven chiefly by factors such as the rising proliferation of in-vehicle connectivity, a vast rise in the number of smartphone integration platforms, and the rising demand for services such as infotainment, fleet management, traffic management, and navigation. Owing to the vast rise in demand for these services, an increasing number of automotive OEMs are investing vast funds in the field of connected car programs.

The market is also seeing active participation from other stakeholders in the ecosystem of the market, including telematics specialists and mobile operators. Vying to gain a larger and more prominent role in the global connected car ecosystem market, mobile operators are expanding their services beyond their traditional zone of operations and offering end-to-end connected car services directly to aftermarket suppliers and automotive OEMs.

The report gives a detailed overview of the market's notable OEM connected car programs, key trends, enabling technologies, collaborative initiatives, profiles of ecosystem players, and their strategies. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the key drivers, trends, growth opportunities, value chain, challenges, and regulatory landscape.

The market has been examined based on segments such as connectivity model, application, and geography. On the basis of connectivity model, the market has been segmented into embedded car connection, integrated car connection, and tethered car connections.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into communications, infotainment and payments, safety and security, navigation and location services, vehicle management, and driver assistance and autonomous driving. Although the market is presently dominated by application sectors such as telematics and infotainment, the market is expected to gain huge traction across the autonomous driving and connected driver assistance systems in the next few years.

On the basis of geography, the global connected car ecosystem market has been analyzed for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin and Central America.

The report includes detailed business profiles and an overview of the strategies adopted by over 240 players in the market, including mobile operators, automotive OEMs, and connected car platform specialists. The market is highly consolidated and acquisitions of smaller companies by larger companies is a common trend.

