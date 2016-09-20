Global E-cigarette & Vaporizer, Device and Aftermarket Growth to $47 Billion - Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global e-cigarette market is poised to grow over $47 billion by 2025 at a double digit CAGR from 2015 to 2025.

The global issue of tobacco consumption has become more critical, irrespective of the detrimental health affects its poses and the increasing taxes being levied on the same. Identifying the importance of finding alternatives to tobacco, the first e-cigarette was designed in China, back in 2003. The market has evolved through three generations and is standing at the point of influx, wherein a plethora of companies have entered the market either largely due to the unstructured government policies and low capital requirements.

In spite of the proposals of stringent regulations and policies governing the e-cigarette market, the revenue from the key geographical regions will continue to rise at a double digit CAGR through the forecast period. While North America, with U.S. leading the way will dominate the market throughout the forecast period, APAC will be growing at the fastest CAGR, accounting for more than 27% of the global e-cigarette market value by 2025. Significant revenue flow will be observed in China and India.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 Rise in the Lookout for Alternatives to Tobacco

2.1.2 Ease of Access to Distribution Channels and Proliferation of Vape Shops

2.1.3 E-cigarettes Perceived to be more Cost Effective as Compared To Smoking

2.1.4 Presence and Hegemony of Established Tobacco Companies (Brands)

2.1.5 The Advancement in Device Technology and Product Innovation

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Implementation of Stringent Legal Framework

2.2.2 Ambiguity Pertaining to Health Risks Due to E-cigarettes

2.2.3 Rise in the Number of Reported Adverse Events

2.2.4 Other Challenges

2.2.4.1 Rising popularity among Children, Adolescent, and Non-smokers

2.2.4.2 Intense Lobbying by Pharmaceutical Companies

2.2.4.3 Unregulated Manufacturing Practices

2.3 Market Opportunities

2.3.1 Investment and Franchising Opportunities

2.3.2 Integration of the E-cigarette and Cannabis Industry

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Key Consortiums, Alliances, Certifications, and Regulatory Bodies

4.1.1 Consortiums

4.1.1.1 American Public Health Association (APHA)

4.1.1.2 Association Francaise de Normalisation (AFNOR) - FRANCE

4.1.1.3 Asian Vape Association (AVA)

4.1.1.4 British Medical Association (BMA)

4.1.1.5 Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association (CASAA)

4.1.1.6 Electronic Cigarette Industry Trade Association (ECITA)

4.1.1.7 Fact Asia

4.1.1.8 Malaysia E-Vaporizers and Tobacco Alternatives Association (MEVTA)

4.1.1.9 Philippine E-Cigarette Industry Association (PECIA)

4.1.1.10 Smoke Free Alternative Trade Association (SFATA)

4.1.1.11 The National Inter-professional and Technical Tobacco Association (ANITTA)

4.1.1.12 Tobacco Control Legal Consortium (TCLC)

4.1.1.13 Tobacco Free Alternatives Association of India (TFFAI)

4.1.1.14 Tobacco Manufacturers' Association (TMA)

4.1.1.15 Tobacco Vapour Electronic Cigarette Association (TVECA)

4.1.2 Regulatory Bodies

4.1.2.1 American E-Liquid Manufacturing Standards Association (AEMSA)

4.1.2.2 European Union Tobacco Product Directive (EU-TPD)

4.1.2.3 Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

4.1.2.4 The Medicines And Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

4.1.2.5 Russian Health Ministry (RHM)

4.1.3 E-cigarettes Compliances and Certifications

4.1.3.1 Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

4.1.3.2 Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) Approval

4.1.3.3 Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) Regulation

4.1.3.4 SGS

4.1.3.5 Waste Electrical And Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE) Compliance

4.1.3.6 U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) Grade Ingredient

4.1.4 Alliances

4.1.4.1 Framework Convention Alliance (FCA)

4.1.4.2 The Action on Smoking Health (ASH)

4.1.4.3 The European Public Health Alliance (EPHA)

4.1.4.4 The New Nicotine Alliance

4.1.4.5 Tobacco Retailer Alliance

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global E-cigarette and Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast by Market Segment

5.1 Key Assumptions for Market Estimation and Forecast

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Global E-cigarette and Vaporizer Device Market

5.3.1 Disposable E-cigarettes

5.3.2 Rechargeable E-cigarettes

5.3.3 Vaporizers, Tanks and Mods (VTMs)

5.3.3.1 EGOs and Tanks

5.3.3.2 Advanced Personal Vaporizers and Mods

5.3.4 E-cigarette Device Testing

5.4 The Global E-cigarette and Vaporizer Aftermarket (Components Market), Analysis and Forecast

5.4.1 E-Liquids

5.4.1.1 Pre-Filled E-Liquid

5.4.1.2 Bottled E-Liquid

5.4.2 Atomizers

5.4.3 Battery

5.4.4 Others

5.4.4.1 Cartomizers

5.4.4.2 Clearomizer

6 Global E-cigarette and Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Online Distribution Channel

6.3 Retail Distribution Channels

6.3.1 Convenience Stores (C-Stores)

6.3.2 Vape Shops

6.3.3 Other Retail Channels (Drug Stores, Pharmacies, and Gas Stations)

7 Global E-Cigarette and Vaporizer Device, Aftermarket Analysis and Forecast by Geography

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 APAC

7.3 Europe

7.4 North America

7.5 U.S.

7.6 Canada

7.7 Rest of the World (RoW)

8 Company Profiles

Altria Group, Inc.

Ballantyne Brands , LLC

, LLC British American Tobacco PLC (BAT)

Cerulean

Clearette Electronic Cigarette Co.

Durasmoke

EC Blend

Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Halocigs

International Vapor Group, Inc. (IVG)

Japan Tobacco, International. (JT)

Mac Baren Tobacco Company

Mad Vapes

Molins Plc

Mountain Oak Vapors

NJOY, Inc.

NicQuid

Ovale

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI)

Provape

Purilum

Red kiwi

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI)

Texas Select Vapor

Vapor Corp.

Vapor Shark

