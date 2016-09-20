Research and Markets - Global Air-Jacketed CO2 Incubator Market CAGR Growth of 6.20% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: Heal Force, NuAire, CSK Scientific

DUBLIN, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Air-Jacketed CO2 Incubator Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global air jacketed CO2 incubator market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: Introduction of more stable and energy efficient incubators will be a key trend for market growth. The challenge for CO2 incubator vendors has always been to minimize energy consumption while maintaining a stable temperate inside the incubator.

Over the years, there have been several models that have partially overcome this challenge by using infrared and ultraviolet sensors to maintain the temperature as well as the CO2 and O2 composition in the incubator. However, these enhancements have given rise to prolonged heating/cooling time.

Over the past year, several models have started to increase the number of heating element in the incubators. The increase in the number of heating elements within the incubator will not only reduce the heating/cooling time but also provide temperature uniformity.

According to the report, growth in the life sciences sector over the forecast period will be fuelled by factors such as aging population, increase in chronic diseases, population growth, growing life expectancy, and higher disposable income. This growth will act as a major driver for the air jacketed CO2 incubator market. This sector generated over $1.8 trillion in revenue in 2014, higher than the 2013 figures by 6.96%.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

BINDER

Memmert

Panasonic Biomedical

Sheldon Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bellco Glass

BMT USA

CARON

CSK Scientific

Eppendorf

ESCO Global

Heal force

Labocon

N-BIOTEK

NuAire

VWR

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor profiles

PART 15: Appendix

PART 16: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9nc86m/global

Related Topics: Medical Devices, Laboratory Equipment

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716