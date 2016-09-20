Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Energy Market 2016 - Competitive Landscape, Commercial prospects, Applications, Commercialization Timelines and Market Challenges - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials in Energy" report to their offering.

Developing clean and renewable energy is crucial for meeting increasingly world energy needs (it is estimated that the world will need to double its energy supply by 2050) that have arisen from population increases and economic expansion in countries such as China and Brazil. The need to reduce dependence on fossil-fuels, global warming and pollution is also of vital importance. As a result, there is a drive for new technologies for energy storage (batteries and supercapacitors) and energy conversion (solar cells and fuel cells).

What Does The Report Include?

Market drivers and trends for the use of nanotechnology and nanomaterials in the energy market

Assessment of the market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials in energy including competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, commercialization timelines and market challenges

Unique market assessment tools for oppportunities and challenges in nanotechnology in the energy market

Full company profiles of producers and application developers including technology descriptions and end user markets targeted

As the performance of these technologies is dependent on the materials utilized, nanomaterials are providing the impetus for new product innovation in:

Energy conversion

Solar cells

Fuel cells

Thermoelectric devices

Energy storage

Rechargeable batteries

Supercapacitors

Energy saving

Insulation such as aerogels and smart glass

LED and OLED lightning

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

1.1 Commercial Impact Rating System

1.2 Market Challenges Rating System

2 Introduction

2.1 Properties Of Nanomaterials

2.2 Categorization

3 The Global Market For Nanotechnology And Nanomaterials In Energy

3.1 Batteries

3.1.1 Market Drivers And Trends

3.1.1.1 Growth in personal electronics, electric vehicles and smart grids markets

3.1.1.2 Reduce dependence on lithium

3.1.1.3 Shortcomings of existing battery and supercapacitor technology

3.1.1.4 Reduced costs for widespread application

3.1.1.5 Power sources for flexible electronics

3.1.2 Applications

3.1.2.1 Lithium-ion batteries (LIB)

3.1.2.2 Lithium-air batteries

3.1.2.3 Sodium-ion batteries

3.1.2.4 Magnesium batteries

3.1.3 Market Size And Opportunity

3.1.3.1 Total Market Size

3.1.3.2 Nanotechnology And Nanomaterials Opportunity

3.1.4 Market Challenges

3.1.5 Application And Product Developers

3.2 Fuel Cells And Hydrogen Storage

3.2.1 Market Drivers And Trends

3.2.1.1 Need for alternative energy sources

3.2.1.2 Demand from transportation and portable and stationary power sectors

3.2.1.3 Temperature problems with current fuel cell technology

3.2.1.4 Reducing corrosion problems

3.2.1.5 Limitations of platinum

3.2.1.6 Reducing cost and increasing reliability of current fuel cell technology

3.2.2 Applications

3.2.2.1 Fuel cells

3.2.2.2 Hydrogen storage

3.2.3 Market Size And Opportunity

3.2.3.1 Total Market Size

3.2.3.2 Nanotechnology And Nanomaterials Opportunity

3.2.4 Market Challenges

3.2.5 Application And Product Developers

3.3 Lighting And Uvc

3.3.1 Market Drivers And Trends

3.3.1.1 Need to develop low-cost lighting

3.3.1.2 Environmental regulation

3.3.1.3 Limited efficiency of phosphors in LEDs

3.3.1.4 Shortcomings with LED lighting technologies

3.3.1.5 Improving flexibility

3.3.1.6 Improving performance and costs of UV-LEDs

3.3.2 Applications

3.3.3 Market Size And Opportunity

3.3.3.1 Total market size

3.3.3.2 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials opportunity

3.3.4 Market Challenges

3.3.5 Application And Product Developers (16 Company Profiles)

3.4 Oil & Gas Exploration

3.4.1 Market Drivers And Trends

3.4.1.1 Need to reduce operating costs and improve operation efficiency

3.4.1.2 Increased demands of drilling environments

3.4.1.3 Increased exploration in extreme environments

3.4.1.4 Environmental and regulatory

3.4.2 Properties And Applications

3.4.2.1 Sensing and reservoir management

3.4.2.2 Coatings

3.4.2.3 Drilling fluids

3.4.2.4 Sorbent materials

3.4.2.5 Separation

3.4.3 Market Size And Opportunity

3.4.3.1 Total market size

3.4.3.2 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials opportunity

3.4.4 Market Challenges

3.4.5 Application And Product Developers (27 company profiles)

3.5 Solar

3.5.1 Market Drivers And Trends

3.5.1.1 Need for new materials and novel devices

3.5.1.2 Need for cost-effective solar energy for wider adoptions

3.5.1.3 Varying environmental conditions require new coating technology

3.5.2 Applications

3.5.2.1 Solar cells

3.5.2.2 Solar water splitting

3.5.2.3 Solar coatings

3.5.3 Market Size And Opportunity

3.5.3.1 Total market size

3.5.3.2 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials opportunity

3.5.4 Market Challenges

3.5.5 Application And Product Developers (32 company profiles)

3.6 Supercapacitors

3.6.1 Market Drivers And Trends

3.6.1.1 Reducing costs

3.6.1.2 Demand from portable electronics

3.6.1.3 Inefficiencies of standard battery technology

3.6.1.4 Problems with activated carbon

3.6.2 Applications

3.6.3 Market Size And Opportunity

3.6.3.1 Total market size

3.6.3.2 Nanotechnology and nanomaterials opportunity

3.6.4 Market Challenges

3.6.5 Application And Product Developers (8 Company Profiles)

3.7 Catalysts

3.7.1 Applications

3.7.2 Application And Product Developers

3.8 Wind Energy

3.8.1 Market drivers and trends

3.8.1.1 Need for improved polymer composites

3.8.1.2 Need for protective coatings offshore ocean wind and marine energy structures

3.8.2 Applications

3.8.2.1 Nanocomposites

3.8.2.2 Nanosensors

3.8.2.3 Nanocoatings

3.8.3 Application and product developers

3.9 Thermoelectrics

3.9.1 Market drivers and trends

3.9.1.1 Need for clean energy

3.9.1.2 Lack of efficiency of conducting polymers

3.9.1.3 Limitations of current materials

3.9.2 Applications

3.9.3 Application and product developers

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kmjcjh/the_global_market

