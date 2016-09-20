SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/20/16 -- Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) today announced xSpan, a new RAIN RFID gateway that delivers the real-time identity and transition detection of inventory, assets and other business-critical items. Ideal for use in facility entrances and exits, doorways, hallways, hospital rooms and similar spaces, xSpan is optimized to track items as they move along a path. xSpan has the aesthetics to blend into high-end retail stores yet is rugged enough for warehouse logistics and shipping environments.

xSpan joins Impinj's existing xArray gateway in providing both item identity and location along a path. Impinj's gateway products are part of the connectivity layer of the Impinj platform, which includes endpoints, connectivity and software.

xSpan's Features Combine Real-time Monitoring and Transition Detection in a Simple-to-Deploy Package

Real-time Monitoring: A single xSpan provides continuous item visibility in a coverage area up to 1,000 square feet. Multiple xSpans combined with other Impinj connectivity devices can cover larger areas.





Transition Detection: Able to track items as they move along a path, xSpan can help companies understand when items are entering or exiting areas, or transitioning between zones.





Simple Deployment: xSpan is power-over-Ethernet (PoE), low-profile and lightweight, making it versatile and easy to install on both ceilings and walls. xSpan maintains peak performance with Impinj's patented Autopilot™ technology, which automatically optimizes xSpan's settings based on its environment.





"Businesses that need to monitor items transitioning from one space to another, or determine item location along a path, will find the Impinj xSpan well-suited to their requirements," said Craig Cotton, VP of Marketing and Product Management. "We're excited to expand our industry-leading gateway portfolio to provide customers robust choices when looking for RAIN solutions to solve critical business problems."

Deploy Standalone or as part of the Impinj Platform

xSpan is Gen2v2 and ISO/IEC 18000-63 compliant and can be deployed as part of an Impinj platform solution or in a mixed RAIN deployment. Customers who deploy the Impinj platform, including Impinj endpoints, connectivity devices and enterprise-class software, achieve enhanced functionality over a mixed deployment. Impinj's enterprise-class software, ItemSense, delivers item identity and location information from xSpan and other Impinj connectivity devices to partner applications, while also simplifying system configuration, deployment and management.

Shipping in October, customers can order xSpan now. To learn more, register for the webinar "Choosing the Best Reader" on Sept. 28, 2016 or contact Impinj.

About Impinj

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) is a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions. The Impinj platform connects billions of everyday items such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food and luggage to applications such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport and sell. The Impinj platform wirelessly delivers information about these items' unique identity, location and authenticity, or Item Intelligence™, to the digital world, which Impinj believes is the essence of the Internet of Things.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3058254



Contacts:

Media Relations

Erika Goodmanson

Sr. Director, Marketing and Communications

egoodmanson@impinj.com

+1-206-812-9744



