Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that following the transfer of 3,327 A ordinary shares of £0.40 each from the Treasury Shares Account on the exercise of options under the Executive Share Option Scheme, the number of A ordinary shares of £0.40 in issue is 33,548,879 of which 1,183,197 (3.53%) are held in treasury.

Enquiries

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

20 September 2016