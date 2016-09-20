Grant's Interest Rate Observer Announces its Fall Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Grant's Interest Rate Observer is Webcasting its annual Fall Investment Conference on Tuesday, October 4. Viewers may tune in live or-shortly after the event wraps up-to watch on-demand.

Speakers include:

Steven Bregman, Marc Cohodes, Miquel Fidalgo, Martin Fridson, CFA, Jeffrey E. Gundlach, Lacy Hunt, Seth Klarman, Keith Ney, Julian Robertson, Bret Stephens, Simon You and James Grant.

The conference will cover a pair of renowned investors, Seth Klarman and Julian Robertson, will discuss opportunities (and perils) in politics and money-making, in conversations with, respectively, Bret Stephens of The Wall Street Journal and James Grant.

Marc Cohodes, legendary short-seller, will expound on the opportunities in bad business models, bad faith and bad accounting. Lacy Hunt, the right-as-rain economist, will explore the connection between debt and interest rates, while Martin Fridson, dean of the junk-bond analysts, will address the topic: "Debt defaults: a growth market."

News that Mario Draghi is running out of bonds to buy highlights the timeliness of Keith Ney's topic, "Surviving financial repression in Europe." And news about the continuing immense inflows into Vanguard underscores the importance of Steven Bregman's contrary look at indexation, the "ETF vortex" and "industrial scale investing."

Rampant and radical central-bank fiddling constitutes the back story to Jeffrey Gundlach's reflections on the coming pivot in monetary policy. The venture capitalist Simon Yoo will ask if the world is prepared to see hundreds of billions of dollars in annual financial-service profits displaced by the juggernaut of fintech.

Miguel Fidalgo, speaking to the topic "Champagne markets on a beer budget," will address the vexing and urgent question: What's a value investor to do when prices are high, money is cheap and prices keep going up-and up?

For more information on Grant's and its twice-annual investment events, please visit our website at www.grantspub.com