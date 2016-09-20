

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV PLC (ITV.L) said that it has invested 1.55 million pounds in cash for a 16.5% stake in Ginx TV, the owner of the UK & Ireland's only 24-hour eSports TV channel, GINX eSports TV.



GINX eSports TV, which launched on Sky in June, showcases major eSports tournaments from across the globe, as well as unique, independent programming. The schedule includes coverage of Turner's ELEAGUE tournament, FACEIT's eSports Championship Series, and Valve's The International Dota 2.



Sky has invested an equal stake in Ginx TV. Both ITV and Sky have the option to acquire further holdings in Ginx TV. If either party does not take up its option, the remaining party may have the option to acquire 100%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX