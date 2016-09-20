Technavio analysts forecast the global distributed antenna systems (DAS) market to grow at a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global DASmarket for 2016-2020. The market size is calculated on the basis of revenue generated from the sales of DAS equipment to different application segments. The global DAS market segments include DAS for commercial, medical, public infrastructure, and others. The report also presents a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors manufacturing DAS components in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The global DAS market will be driven by the sales of smartphones and tablets as well as the high growth in cellular data network and services across the globe.

Technavio hardware and semiconductor analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global DAS market:

Proliferation of smartphones and tablets

Growth in mobile data traffic

Emergence of next-generation wireless networks

Proliferation of smartphones and tablets

According to Navin Rajendra, an industry expert for semiconductor equipment research at Technavio, "The number of smartphones shipped globally in 2015 was close to 1.4 billion while in 2014, a total of almost 1.3 billion smartphones were shipped across the globe. This is a massive growth considering the fact that only 490 million smartphones were shipped globally in 2011.

Similarly, tablets have registered a significant growth in their shipments from just around 20 million units in 2010 to more than 206 million in 2015. Tablets and smartphones, with their increased shipments since the last five years, have created a strong demand for cellular network coverage.

This creates the necessity for DAS for supporting strong signal reception for smartphones and tablets, especially indoors. DAS are essentially signal boosters that strengthen the signal reception of cellular operators, removing the dead spots. Although there are other options such as cell repeaters for wireless operators that support network from a single operator. DAS supports multiple operators and are interconnected with a number of other antenna modules, all connected to a central controller. DAS are in-building cell sites that have their own wired backhaul to the operator network. DAS provides voice and data services to mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, supporting multiple operators and services such as 2G, 3G, and 4G.

Thus, the proliferation of smartphones and tablets will encourage DAS manufacturers to develop high-performance DAS driving the market for DAS in the global space.

Growth in mobile data traffic

Global mobile traffic data had an average of 3.7 exabytes per month in 2015 while it was 2.1 exabytes per month in 2014. Thus, the global mobile data traffic increased by 74% in 2015. In 2015, 563 million mobile devices were added to the Internet connection, of which smartphones accounted for 90% of the total connections. In 2015, on an average, data use on a smartphone was 929 MB per device per month, whereas data use from the basic-feature cellular phone was 23 MB per device per month.

The global mobile data traffic increased by 74% in 2015 when compared with 2014. Indonesia, China, and India led had the highest growth rate, with Indonesia accounting for 129%, China for 111%, and India for 89% of the growth rate.

DAS assist in boosting mobile broadband coverage and alleviating pressure on wireless networks by improving reliability in heavily trafficked areas when thousands of people are using their mobile devices. "DAS helps multiply data and voice capacity by boosting the cellular signal. With growth in data center traffic, the market for DAS will also grow during the forecast period," says Navin.

Emergence of next-generation wireless networks

Due to the increasing popularity of mobile communication devices, the network traffic is increasing exponentially. As a result, there is a continuous global deployment of next-generation wireless networks, such as 3G, 4G, and 5G, that offer wireless connections equivalent to home broadband connections. This, in turn, increases the number of users accessing the Internet from anywhere at any time. With such growing penetration of wireless connectivity, the need for DAS becomes more evident as cellular operators need to ensure strong signal delivery to all the wireless cellular based devices, minimizing the dead spots, especially indoors.

As DAS support multiple cellular operators, they are the first option when it comes to offering a robust and cost-effective solution to customers. Thus, the market for DAS will see further improvements during the forecast period by virtue of the emergence of next-generation wireless networks.

