

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) and the Canadian autoworkers union reached a tentative contract deal early Tuesday morning, narrowly averting a strike at the automaker's Canadian manufacturing facilities. The deal covers about 3,860 Canadian workers.



Unifor, the Canadian autoworkers union, noted that the framework with General Motors sets a pattern in 'Detroit Three' negotiations and will help to preserve Canadian auto jobs. The agreement is subject to member ratification vote, scheduled for Sunday, the union said.



Unifor and GM will continue to finalize the framework to reach a tentative agreement, the first in the 2016 round of negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers.



In a separate statement, GM said the agreement will enable significant new product, technology and process investments at its Oshawa, St. Catharines and Woodstock facilities.



GM did not provide more details of the tentative pact. However, the deal will reportedly prevent the closure of the Oshawa assembly plant, move the production of one engine from Mexicto to St. Catharines, and increase wages for existing employees.



GM employs 4,000 Unifor members in its Oshawa, St. Catharines and Woodstock plants that make the Impala, Equinox, Buick Regal, Cadillac XTS, and GMC Terrain, as well as engines, transmissions and components.



Unifor picked GM as the target company on September 6 to set a pattern in its negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers in Canada - GM, Ford and Fiat-Chrysler.



The union set a strike deadline for Tuesday, September 20, if the two sides missed a Monday midnight deadline for a new contract.



Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing more than 310,000 workers, including about 23,050 Unifor members at the Detroit Three automakers.



