Industrial Adhesives Market Worth 53.37 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, September 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Industrial Adhesives Market by Type (Water-based Adhesives, Solvent-based Adhesives, Hot-Melt Adhesives, Pressure Sensitive Adhesives), Material Base (Synthetic, Natural), Composition, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 41.47 Billion in 2016 to USD 53.37 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2016 and 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 127 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 202 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Industrial Adhesives Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-adhesive-market-168855783.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

Growth in the packaging, construction & woodworking, and transportation sectors, preference for high performance adhesives, and technological advancements in the field of industrial adhesives are some of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

Construction & woodworking end-use industry is projected to lead the industrial adhesives market during the forecast period

In terms of value, among all end-use industries, the construction & woodworking segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial adhesives market in 2015. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. In the construction industry, industrial adhesives are used in various applications, such as flooring, tiling, waterproofing, carpeting, wall covering, insulation, and roofing. Industrial adhesives are an important part of the construction industry and are used for bonding, renovation, maintenance, and repairing in residential, commercial, and civil constructions.

The acrylic composition segment is projected to lead the industrial adhesives market between 2016 and 2021

The acrylic composition segment accounted for the largest share of the industrial adhesives market in 2015. Acrylic is the most popular material used for adhesives due to its capability to bond multiple objects. The structure of acrylic is similar to that of vinyl, however, both these materials exhibit different properties. Acrylic adhesives are resistant to sunlight and water/moisture, and can withstand temperature fluctuations.

Make an Inquiry @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=168855783

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the industrial adhesives market

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for industrial adhesives. This growth can be attributed to the presence of emerging countries in this region, such as China and India. The industrial adhesives market in India is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, owing to the presence of key players such as Pidilite Industries Limited (Mumbai) and the rising demand for industrial adhesives from end-use industries, such as packaging and construction & woodworking. In the recent years, China has recorded a decline in the import of adhesives, owing to the establishment of raw material plants in this country. In 2013, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA established the world's largest adhesives production facility in Shanghai. Such investments are expected to positively influence the growth of the industrial adhesives market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the industrial adhesives market include H.B. Fuller (Minnesota, U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Sika AG (Switzerland), among others.

Browse Related Reports:

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water, Solvent, Hot-Melt, Reactive & Others), by Chemistry (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, SBS, Synthetic Rubber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate, & Others), & by Application - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Technology Types (Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt & Radiation), by Applications (Industrial Tapes, Specialty, Medical Tapes and Others), and by Region - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-1135.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street,

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets