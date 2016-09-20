Second Italian acquisition will help drive Marmon's growth in foodservice

Marmon Food, Beverage Water Technologies Company, part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., today announced the acquisition of the assets of Dominioni Punto Pasta S.r.l., a leading Italian supplier of commercial pasta equipment, by Marmon Pasta Solutions S.r.l. Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1968 by Pietro Dominioni, the family-run business designs and produces professional pasta equipment for the restaurant, hospitality, and catering markets, as well as high-volume pasta manufacturers. The business will continue to operate under the Dominioni brand name and its operations will remain based in Lurate Caccivio (Como). Fabrizio Dominioni, son of the founder, will continue to manage the business.

Fabrizio Dominioni said: "I am pleased that my family's business is now part of Marmon and Berkshire Hathaway. Marmon is a strong, successful company and a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. Our new home within Marmon will enhance our competitive position and our opportunities for growth now and in the future."

The acquisition is Marmon's second this year of an Italy-based foodservice equipment company. In June, Marmon Italia acquired Angelo Po of Carpi (Modena). Angelo Po designs and manufactures professional kitchen equipment including horizontal and vertical cooking products and food preservation systems for caterers and restaurants in Europe, Asia, and North America. Dominioni and Angelo Po are both part of the Restaurant Catering Technologies Sector within Marmon Food, Beverage Water Technologies Company.

Fabrizio Valentini, President and CEO of Marmon Food, Beverage Water Technologies Company, said: "Dominioni is an important addition to our organization. With Angelo Po, it will significantly contribute to our company's growth, both geographically and technologically, as we continue to invest in the worldwide foodservice, restaurant, and catering market."

Massimo Aleardi, Sector President of Marmon Restaurant Catering Technologies, added: "We are excited for Dominioni to join our group. Dominioni has established high standards for quality, reliability, and service. Its products, which also complement Angelo Po's portfolio, are well regarded in the foodservice industry. Its innovative equipment solutions help meet the growing demand for fresh food while also enabling more efficient production. We look forward to building on Dominioni's excellent reputation not only throughout Europe, but also globally."

About Marmon Food, Beverage Water Technologies Company

Marmon Food, Beverage Water Technologies Company supports the global foodservice industry with innovative equipment and technologies for restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, caterers, and other commercial and institutional markets. Marmon's brands include Prince Castle, Silver King, Angelo Po, and Sagi for food preparation equipment, Cornelius beverage dispensing and cooling equipment, and EcoWater and KX Technologies water purification equipment. The company is a subsidiary of Marmon Holdings, Inc., a global, diversified industrial organization comprising about 185 independent manufacturing and service businesses. Marmon's revenues totalled about $8 billion in 2015. For more information, visit www.marmon.com. Marmon is part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., one of the world's largest, most successful, and best respected companies.

About Dominioni Punto Pasta S.r.l.

For nearly half a century, Dominioni has served the restaurant, hospitality, and catering sectors, as well as high-volume pasta manufacturers, with professional pasta-making equipment. The company's product portfolio includes both standard and customized equipment. Models are designed for varying capacity of many pasta types including fresh and dry pasta, pasta with filling, dough-kneading machines, dough dividers, gnocchi, lasagne, and ready meals. Among Dominioni's recent innovations is the ITALIA line of fully-automatic, multi-function, table-top units. The easy-to-use, easy-to-clean product serves up to 120 fresh pasta portions per hour, while its elegant design fits perfectly with the latest developments in show kitchens and fresh food preparation and presentation. For more information, visit www.dominioni.it.

